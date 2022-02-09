BYU takes on Loyola Marymount (CA) on 4-game slide

BYU Cougars (17-8, 5-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-12, 2-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU heads into the matchup against Loyola Marymount (CA) after losing four straight games.

The Lions are 5-5 on their home court. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 5-5 against conference opponents. BYU ranks fifth in the WCC allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Lions and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Scott is averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Joe Quintana is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Alex Barcello is averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

