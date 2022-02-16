Cal Baptist hosts Grand Canyon in conference showdown

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-6, 7-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-11, 4-8 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jovan Blacksher Jr. and the Grand Canyon Antelopes take on Daniel Akin and the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC action.

The Lancers have gone 13-4 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

The Antelopes are 7-4 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Antelopes won 56-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Blacksher led the Antelopes with 13 points, and Akin led the Lancers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is averaging 8.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Lancers. Akin is averaging 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Blacksher is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

