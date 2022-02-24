Cal Poly faces Hawaii on 4-game road slide

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-19, 1-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 7-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -12; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly will attempt to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Mustangs face Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-3 on their home court. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Mustangs are 1-11 in Big West play. Cal Poly is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rainbow Warriors won 69-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Bernardo da Silva led the Rainbow Warriors with 14 points, and Alimamy Koroma led the Mustangs with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 14.8 points. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Koroma is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Camren Pierce is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

