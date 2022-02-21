Cal Poly hosts CSU Bakersfield following Higgins’ 23-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 1-10 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-18, 1-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Kaleb Higgins scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 81-79 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Mustangs are 2-6 on their home court. Cal Poly is 1-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 1-10 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Roadrunners won the last matchup 73-60 on Jan. 19. Higgins scored 17 points to help lead the Roadrunners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Pierce is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Mustangs. Alimamy Koroma is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Justin McCall is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Higgins is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

