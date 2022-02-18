Trending:
Cal Poly visits UC Riverside following Pickett’s 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 3:42 am
Cal Poly Mustangs (5-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-9, 6-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dominick Pickett scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 79-69 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Highlanders are 8-3 on their home court. UC Riverside is second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Mustangs are 1-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 2-13 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Highlanders won the last meeting 57-46 on Jan. 14. Zyon Pullin scored 13 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals. Pullin is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

