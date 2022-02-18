Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Santa Barbara 58

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (15-8)
Anosike 4-6 2-2 10, Lee 5-8 1-2 11, Milstead 2-9 2-4 8, San Antonio 2-3 1-2 6, Wrightsell 2-4 0-0 4, T.Maddox 5-9 3-4 15, Harris 2-5 8-8 12, D.Maddox 0-0 1-2 1, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 18-24 67.
UC SANTA BARBARA (11-10)
Norris 2-7 4-5 10, Sow 5-8 1-1 11, Mitchell 2-8 2-5 6, Pierre-Louis 2-7 1-3 5, Wishart 3-6 3-4 10, Idehen 3-3 2-3 8, Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Toure 0-2 0-0 0, Nagle 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-49 13-21 58.
Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 5-12 (T.Maddox 2-4, Milstead 2-5, San Antonio 1-2, Wrightsell 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 5-20 (Norris 2-5, Nagle 1-1, Anderson 1-4, Wishart 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Toure 0-2, Pierre-Louis 0-3). Fouled Out_Sow. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 27 (San Antonio 8), UC Santa Barbara 28 (Norris, Sow 7). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 15 (San Antonio 4), UC Santa Barbara 16 (Pierre-Louis 8). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 21, UC Santa Barbara 19. A_1,012 (5,600).
