California 62, Southern Cal 59

CALIFORNIA (10-5)

Lutje Schipholt 4-12 1-2 9, Curry 5-19 9-10 21, Daniels 0-6 1-2 1, Mastrov 0-1 0-0 0, McIntosh 6-11 1-1 15, Onyiah 2-4 2-2 6, Samb 1-2 1-2 3, Crocker 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-7 1-3 7, Totals 20-62 16-22 62

SOUTHERN CAL (9-10)

Jenkins 10-19 6-7 26, Pili 4-10 1-2 10, Sanders 1-9 3-3 6, Caldwell 1-7 0-2 2, Miura 2-4 0-0 5, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 4-10 1-2 10, Totals 22-61 11-16 59

California 14 14 17 17 — 62 Southern Cal 11 14 15 19 — 59

3-Point Goals_California 6-20 (Curry 2-9, Mastrov 0-1, McIntosh 2-4, Green 2-6), Southern Cal 4-10 (Jenkins 0-1, Pili 1-5, Sanders 1-1, Miura 1-1, Perkins 0-1, Marshall 1-1). Assists_California 10 (Curry 3, McIntosh 3), Southern Cal 12 (Caldwell 6). Fouled Out_California Onyiah. Rebounds_California 41 (Daniels 8, Lutje Schipholt 8), Southern Cal 40 (Marshall 12). Total Fouls_California 19, Southern Cal 17. Technical Fouls_California Daniels 1, Southern Cal Sanders 1. A_2,098.

