California 63, Oregon St. 61

CALIFORNIA (9-15)
Anticevich 5-13 0-0 13, Thiemann 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 3-9 3-5 9, Celestine 3-10 2-2 9, Shepherd 7-17 0-0 15, Kuany 2-4 4-6 9, Alajiki 0-1 0-0 0, Foreman 0-3 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-1 0-0 0, Roberson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 23-63 11-16 63.
OREGON ST. (3-17)
Calloo 6-16 4-4 18, Taylor 3-5 4-4 11, Silva 0-1 1-3 1, Akanno 3-7 0-0 7, Lucas 2-7 7-7 12, Alatishe 3-6 1-5 7, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Rand 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 19-50 17-23 61.
Halftime_Oregon St. 31-30. 3-Point Goals_California 6-23 (Anticevich 3-10, Kuany 1-2, Celestine 1-4, Shepherd 1-4, Roberson 0-1, Foreman 0-2), Oregon St. 6-20 (Calloo 2-7, Rand 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Akanno 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Kuany. Rebounds_California 40 (Brown 9), Oregon St. 35 (Alatishe 7). Assists_California 10 (Brown 7), Oregon St. 8 (Lucas 3). Total Fouls_California 21, Oregon St. 17.
