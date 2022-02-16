California 98, Cal-St-LA 53

CAL-ST-LA (10-11)
Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Buggs 2-14 2-5 6, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Flennaugh 4-18 1-2 11, Raya Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Bland 0-2 0-0 0, Lamb 3-6 0-0 7, Yesenia Smith 3-7 1-1 8, Washington 6-14 3-8 15, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-73 7-16 53
CALIFORNIA (11-8)
Lutje Schipholt 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 7-14 2-2 18, Daniels 8-10 0-0 16, Green 7-10 0-0 20, McIntosh 3-5 2-2 9, Onyiah 6-7 1-1 13, Samb 3-6 4-4 10, Crocker 0-2 2-2 2, Elsnitz 1-6 1-1 3, Mastrov 1-8 1-2 3, Muca 0-2 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-73 13-14 98
|Cal-St-LA
|4
|19
|13
|17
|—
|53
|California
|27
|25
|26
|20
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Cal-St-LA 4-26 (Buggs 0-3, Fisher 0-2, Flennaugh 2-13, R.Smith 0-2, Bland 0-1, Lamb 1-2, Y.Smith 1-2, Washington 0-1), California 9-22 (Curry 2-5, Green 6-9, McIntosh 1-1, Crocker 0-1, Elsnitz 0-2, Mastrov 0-2, Muca 0-2). Assists_Cal-St-LA 6 (Lamb 3), California 25 (McIntosh 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cal-St-LA 36 (Buggs 8), California 50 (Onyiah 12). Total Fouls_Cal-St-LA 13, California 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,001.
