Campbell 80, SC-Upstate 71

CAMPBELL (13-8)

Carralero 7-10 1-2 16, Clemons 5-9 2-2 12, McCullough 3-6 0-2 7, Whitfield 6-10 1-2 17, Henderson 7-9 0-0 16, Thompson 5-8 0-0 12, Lusane 0-0 0-0 0, Mokseckas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-52 4-8 80.

SC-UPSTATE (10-12)

Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Gainey 6-11 0-0 14, White 3-8 1-2 9, Aldrich 0-3 0-0 0, Mozone 9-17 3-3 23, Goodloe 3-5 0-0 7, Breazeale 3-5 1-2 8, Rideau 0-0 0-0 0, Langlais 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-56 5-7 71.

Halftime_Campbell 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 10-21 (Whitfield 4-6, Henderson 2-4, Thompson 2-5, Carralero 1-1, McCullough 1-4, Clemons 0-1), SC-Upstate 8-19 (Gainey 2-4, Mozone 2-5, White 2-5, Breazeale 1-2, Goodloe 1-3). Rebounds_Campbell 31 (Carralero 9), SC-Upstate 14 (Mozone 6). Assists_Campbell 22 (Carralero, Thompson 6), SC-Upstate 15 (Breazeale 5). Total Fouls_Campbell 9, SC-Upstate 10. A_378 (878).

