Canada 10, China 8
|Canada
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
|China
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—
|8
Canada
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 277, Team Percentage: 87.
B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
B. Gushue Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
China
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 264, Team Percentage: 83.
Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
