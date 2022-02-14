Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canada 10, China 8

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 11:01 pm
< a min read
      

Canada 10, China 8

Canada 0 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 3 0 10
China 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 2 8

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 277, Team Percentage: 87.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

B. Gushue Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 264, Team Percentage: 83.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday