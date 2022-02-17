Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canada 10, Denmark 4

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 3:24 am
< a min read
      

Canada 10, Denmark 4

Canada 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 0 0 10
Denmark 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 4

Canada

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 191, Team Percentage: 75.

J. Jones Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.

K. Lawes Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

D. McEwen Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

J. Peterman Shots: 16, Points: 37, Percentage: 58.

Denmark

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 171, Team Percentage: 67.

M. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 36, Percentage: 56.

D. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

M. Halse Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.

M. Larsen Shots: 10, Points: 33, Percentage: 83.

J. Lander Shots: 6, Points: 20, Percentage: 83.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!