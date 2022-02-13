Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canada 11, ROC 5

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

Canada 11, ROC 5

Canada 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 1 2 11
ROC 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 5

Canada

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 235, Team Percentage: 83.

J. Jones Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

D. McEwen Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

J. Peterman Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

K. Lawes Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.

ROC

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 70.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 18, Points: 38, Percentage: 53.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

J. Portunova Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!