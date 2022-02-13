Canada 11, ROC 5
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|—
|11
|ROC
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|5
Canada
Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 235, Team Percentage: 83.
J. Jones Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
D. McEwen Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.
J. Peterman Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
K. Lawes Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.
ROC
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 70.
G. Arsenkina Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
A. Kovaleva Shots: 18, Points: 38, Percentage: 53.
E. Kuzmina Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
J. Portunova Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
