Canada 7, Britain 3

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 9:57 am
Canada 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 7
Britain 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 3

Canada

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 82.

K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

J. Jones Shots: 19, Points: 66, Percentage: 87.

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 252, Team Percentage: 79.

J. Dodds Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

H. Duff Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

E. Muirhead Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

V. Wright Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

