Canada 7, Switzerland 5
|Canada
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|7
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|5
Canada
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.
R. Homan Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 71.
J. Perret Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.
