Canada 7, Switzerland 5

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

Canada 3 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 7
Switzerland 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 5

Canada

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

R. Homan Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 71.

J. Perret Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

