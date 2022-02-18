Canadiens add Bobrov, Lecavalier to front office

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 18, 2022
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens added Nick Bobrov and former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office Friday.

Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting while Lecavalier becomes a special adviser to hockey operations.

Bobrov will share the scouting position with Martin Lapointe. He joins the Canadiens after six seasons as the New York Rangers’ director of European scouting (2015-2021). He also held that position with the Boston Bruins (2001-06).

Lecavalier, a center, was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1998 NHL draft. He won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004 — current Habs interim head coach Martin St. Louis was a teammate — and also spent time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings before retiring after the 2015-16 season.

The 41-year-old Lecavalier had 949 points (421 goals, 528 assists) in 1,212 career games.

Sports News

