Canisius visits Marist following Ituka’s 25-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-13, 4-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jao Ituka scored 25 points in Marist’s 83-58 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Red Foxes are 3-6 on their home court. Marist is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 4-9 in conference play. Canisius is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes and Golden Griffins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ituka is averaging 14.8 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Armon Harried is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

