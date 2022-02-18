Carlson, Gach, Madsen rally Utah to 60-56 win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Both Gach scored 13 points apiece and Gabe Madsen buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining to rally Utah to a 60-56 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

James Keefe made 1 of 2 free throws to give Stanford a 54-48 lead with 5:19 remaining in the game. Carlson sandwiched a dunk and a layup around a basket by Gach to set the stage for Madsen. The Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12 Conference) closed the game with a 16-8 run.

Madsen sank all three of his 3-point tries and scored 11 for Utah, which won for just the second time in its last 14 games. Rollie Worster pitched in with 11 points. Marco Anthony snagged 12 rebounds.

Jaiden Delaire and Keefe topped the Cardinal (15-11, 8-8) with 11 points. Delaire added seven rebounds. Brandon Angel scored 10 off the bench.

Angel had eight of his points in a 12-4 spurt to close out the first half and Stanford took a 28-21 lead into intermission.

Madsen sank two 3-pointers in the first 3:08 of the second half to pull the Utes within 30-28. Delaire answered with a 3 and Stanford maintained its lead until Madsen delivered late.

Utah wraps up a three-game road trip Saturday at California. Stanford plays its home finale when Colorado visits Maples Pavilion on Saturday.

