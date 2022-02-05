Carr, 3-pointers put No. 23 Texas over Iowa State, 63-41

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points and No. 23 Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from No. 20 Iowa State for a 63-41 victory Saturday.

Carr’s 3-pointer at the start of the second was the first of six over nine minutes in the second half, when the Longhorns stretched a two-point halftime lead into double digits. Jones made three from long range in the stretch, with one the right corner putting the Longhorns ahead 47-36.

Courtney Ramey added 10 points for the Longhorns (17-6, 6-4 Big 12).

Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State (16-7, 3-7). But Brockington, who had averaged nearly 22 points the previous three games, made just one basket in the second half and open shots didn’t go in.

The matchup of two rugged defensive teams resulted in some ragged offense until Texas ended the first half with a flurry in the final minute. Christian Bishop dunked off a lob pass from Carr. Texas then forced a turnover before Carr swished a 3-pointer from the left wing for a 25-23 Longhorns lead at halftime.

The spark energized Texas’ shooters, with Carr making another 3-pointer to open the second half and snappy ball movement setting up two more from Ramey and Jones around another Iowa State turnover.

Texas still had to hang on, much like a week earlier, when the Longhorns nearly squandered a 17-point lead at home against Tennessee before winning on free throw in the final seconds.

Carr’s short jumper with minutes left put Texas ahead 53-36 with just over 6 minutes left and the Longhorns coasted to the finish of this one.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were very good defensively for long stretches, but turnovers and poor shot choices led them to squander an early lead. Iowa State shot just 29% — the Cyclones’ lowest-scoring game of the season.

Texas: It’s not too early to say Texas needed the win in the roughest part of the Longhorns’ schedule The final eight games of the regular season will include two matchups with No. 10 Kansas and No. 8 Baylor, a road trip to Oklahoma and a home game against No. 14 Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones stay on the road with a trip to West Virginia on Tuesday.

Texas: The Longhorns host No. 10 Kansas on Monday.

