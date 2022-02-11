Carter and the Navy Midshipmen visit conference foe Army

Navy Midshipmen (16-8, 9-4 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-12, 7-6 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Navy in a matchup of Patriot teams.

The Black Knights are 9-2 in home games. Army is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Midshipmen have gone 9-4 against Patriot opponents. Navy leads the Patriot with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Greg Summers averaging 1.9.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won the last matchup 74-73 on Jan. 22. Chris Mann scored 20 points points to help lead the Black Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 39.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Black Knights. Mann is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

John Carter Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

