Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Carter, Berhow lift Northern Iowa over Bradley 78-65

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter and Trae Berhow scored 19 points apiece as Northern Iowa beat Bradley 78-65 on Wednesday night.

AJ Green added 18 points for the Panthers (12-9, 8-3 Missouri Valley Conference), Bowen Born scored 15.

Terry Roberts had 18 points and six assists for the Braves (12-11, 6-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Rienk Mast added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jayson Kent had 10 points.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Braves. Bradley defeated Northern Iowa 71-69 on Dec. 1.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa