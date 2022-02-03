Carter scores 14 to lift Nicholls St. past UIW 63-60

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devante Carter posted 14 points as Nicholls State narrowly beat UIW 63-60 on Thursday night.

Ryghe Lyons had 12 points for Nicholls State (14-9, 6-3 Southland Conference). Ty Gordon added 10 points. Manny Littles had 14 rebounds.

Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 13 points for the Cardinals (4-19, 1-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Johnny Hughes III added 10 points. Charlie Yoder had 10 points.

The Colonels, who beat UIW 87-56 on Jan. 6., swept the season series against the Cardinals.

