Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Carter sparks Portland State past Weber State 81-75

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 12:32 am
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michael Carter III had 19 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings beat Weber State 81-75 on Thursday night.

Khalid Thomas added 17 points for the Vikings (10-15, 8-9 Big Sky Conference). Ezekiel Alley tossed in 14 points, Damion Squire added 12 and Marlon Ruffin scored 11. Thomas had eight rebounds, while Alley grabbed six.

Koby McEwen had 24 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 18 points, while Zahir Porter scored 11.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Portland State 80-69 on Dec. 4.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!