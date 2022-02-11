On Air: This Just In
Cavaliers will face Pacers without All-Star Garland

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 6:01 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing without All-Star guard Darius Garland on Friday night at Indiana.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed the decision about 90 minutes before tipoff. Garland is listed on the injury report with a sore back. He averages 19.9 points and 8.1 assists.

Garland’s absence could mean Caris LeVert could get more playing time after being acquired in a trade with the Pacers on Sunday. LeVert scored 42 points in what turned out to be his final home game with Indiana a week ago.

The LeVert trade was the first of three significant moves Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard made before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said he expects all four of the healthy players Indiana added will play — guards Tyrese Haliburton and shooting guard Buddy Hield and forward Jalen Smith and forward-center Tristan Thompson.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

