CCSU 60, Merrimack 57

CCSU (7-18)
Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Krishnan 2-8 1-1 6, Mitchell 2-7 4-5 10, Scantlebury 4-7 2-4 12, Snoddy 6-13 0-0 12, McLaughlin 4-8 2-2 14, Ayangma 0-1 0-2 0, Ostrowsky 0-1 0-0 0, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 9-14 60.
MERRIMACK (9-15)
Minor 12-18 4-6 28, Derring 3-8 1-1 10, McKoy 1-2 0-0 3, Watkins 2-8 0-0 4, Reid 1-3 3-5 6, Jensen 1-5 0-0 2, Edmead 2-5 0-0 4, Filchner 0-1 0-0 0, Berry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-12 57.
Halftime_Merrimack 28-27. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 9-18 (McLaughlin 4-6, Scantlebury 2-2, Mitchell 2-4, Krishnan 1-5, Ostrowsky 0-1), Merrimack 5-21 (Derring 3-8, McKoy 1-2, Reid 1-2, Berry 0-1, Filchner 0-1, Watkins 0-1, Edmead 0-2, Jensen 0-4). Rebounds_CCSU 31 (Brown, Mitchell, Ayangma 6), Merrimack 26 (Minor 11). Assists_CCSU 16 (Scantlebury 8), Merrimack 15 (Watkins 8). Total Fouls_CCSU 14, Merrimack 13. A_734 (1,200).
