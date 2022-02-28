CCSU 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

CCSU (8-23)
Brown 3-7 0-1 6, Krishnan 1-5 2-2 4, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Scantlebury 6-9 5-5 19, Snoddy 4-6 5-6 13, McLaughlin 5-9 0-0 14, Ostrowsky 2-5 0-0 6, Dehnavi 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 12-14 67.
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-22)
Hill 4-11 4-5 12, Square 5-8 1-2 11, Berry 3-7 2-2 11, Lamaute 1-5 0-0 2, Rush 6-10 2-2 15, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Wattara 0-2 1-2 1, Munden 0-1 0-0 0, Jacks 0-1 0-0 0, Almonor 4-4 1-2 11. Totals 24-53 11-15 66.
Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 34-27. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 9-22 (McLaughlin 4-6, Scantlebury 2-3, Ostrowsky 2-5, Mitchell 1-4, Snoddy 0-1, Krishnan 0-3), Fairleigh Dickinson 7-21 (Berry 3-6, Almonor 2-2, Rush 1-3, Dunn 1-4, Square 0-1, Hill 0-2, Lamaute 0-3). Rebounds_CCSU 24 (Scantlebury 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 25 (Square 8). Assists_CCSU 15 (Scantlebury 5), Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Hill, Berry 3). Total Fouls_CCSU 11, Fairleigh Dickinson 17.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.