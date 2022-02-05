Cent. Arkansas 79, Stetson 75

STETSON (10-13)

Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Tumblin 4-6 2-6 10, Johnston 4-12 2-2 13, Jones 7-15 5-8 20, Swenson 6-8 7-8 20, Panzo 0-2 0-0 0, Diawara 2-3 2-2 6, Valdez 0-1 0-0 0, Gateretse 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 18-26 75.

CENT. ARKANSAS (7-15)

Chatham 8-16 2-3 18, Cooper 2-6 1-2 6, Hunter 6-10 4-9 16, Kayouloud 10-21 2-2 24, Klintman 1-3 0-0 2, Olowokere 4-7 0-0 10, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Bounds 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 9-16 79.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 5-19 (Johnston 3-9, Swenson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Crawford 0-1, Panzo 0-1, Smith 0-1, Valdez 0-1), Cent. Arkansas 6-17 (Olowokere 2-4, Kayouloud 2-5, Baker 1-2, Cooper 1-3, Klintman 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Rebounds_Stetson 33 (Smith, Jones 7), Cent. Arkansas 32 (Chatham 11). Assists_Stetson 15 (Swenson 8), Cent. Arkansas 12 (Cooper 4). Total Fouls_Stetson 15, Cent. Arkansas 17. A_1,874 (5,320).

