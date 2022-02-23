Trending:
Cent. Arkansas 81, North Alabama 72

February 23, 2022 9:06 pm
CENT. ARKANSAS (10-18)

Chatham 5-8 2-2 12, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 10-13 1-2 24, Olowokere 5-10 3-3 13, Kayouloud 8-21 2-2 21, Baker 2-7 0-1 5, McDaniel 1-4 2-2 4, Cato 0-1 0-0 0, Bounds 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 31-64 12-14 81.

NORTH ALABAMA (9-19)

Forrest 2-4 1-2 5, Howell 0-1 0-0 0, Brim 4-7 2-2 11, Ortiz 9-28 7-7 31, Soucie 4-11 3-5 12, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Matic 1-2 0-0 3, Agbaosi 1-2 0-0 2, Momar Cisse 1-1 0-0 2, Figueroa 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-65 13-16 72.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 47-37. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 7-26 (Hunter 3-5, Kayouloud 3-8, Baker 1-5, Cato 0-1, Chatham 0-1, McDaniel 0-3, Olowokere 0-3), North Alabama 9-27 (Ortiz 6-14, Brim 1-2, Matic 1-2, Soucie 1-2, Agbaosi 0-1, Howell 0-1, Figueroa 0-2, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 40 (Hunter 12), North Alabama 32 (Soucie 12). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 13 (Hunter, Kayouloud 3), North Alabama 6 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 12, North Alabama 14. A_724 (4,000).

