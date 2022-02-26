Cent. Conn. St. faces Mount St. Mary’s following Scantlebury’s 30-point outing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-17, 8-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-22, 4-12 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -4.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Nigel Scantlebury scored 30 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 79-63 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils are 4-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is eighth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 28.2 rebounds. Andre Snoddy paces the Blue Devils with 7.1 boards.

The Mountaineers are 8-7 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 7-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last matchup 65-50 on Jan. 23. Mezie Offurum scored 14 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scantlebury is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Snoddy is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Jalen Benjamin is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Offurum is averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

