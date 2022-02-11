Cent. Conn. St. hosts Saint Francis (BKN) after Cubbage’s 23-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (7-16, 4-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-18, 4-8 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Michael Cubbage scored 23 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 74-69 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Blue Devils are 4-4 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 4-9 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks sixth in the NEC giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Blue Devils won 67-55 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Andre Snoddy led the Blue Devils with 14 points, and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. led the Terriers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Cubbage is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Patrick Emilien is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.