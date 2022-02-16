Cent. Conn. St. visits Bryant following Kiss’ 30-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19, 4-9 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 11-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Peter Kiss scored 30 points in Bryant’s 99-88 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Bryant is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-9 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC scoring 62.0 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 80-76 on Dec. 30. Hall Elisias scored 25 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiss is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 12 points and 3.3 assists for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.