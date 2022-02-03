Cent. Michigan 65, W. Michigan 55

W. MICHIGAN (4-18)

Hastings 2-4 2-8 6, McMillan 4-6 1-2 10, Artis White 2-6 1-2 6, Freeman 2-6 0-0 6, Norman 6-16 3-4 18, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Kolp 0-2 0-0 0, Etchison 1-5 2-2 5, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 9-18 55.

CENT. MICHIGAN (5-13)

Bissainthe 4-8 1-4 9, Pavrette 0-0 0-0 0, Healy 7-11 6-8 23, Miller 5-9 7-8 18, Taylor 3-4 4-4 11, Henderson 0-5 4-8 4, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0, Jergens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-38 22-32 65.

Halftime_W. Michigan 28-24. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 8-29 (Norman 3-11, Freeman 2-4, McMillan 1-2, Etchison 1-3, Artis White 1-4, Kolp 0-1, Martin 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hastings 0-2), Cent. Michigan 5-14 (Healy 3-5, Taylor 1-2, Miller 1-3, Bissainthe 0-1, Henderson 0-3). Fouled Out_Artis White. Rebounds_W. Michigan 26 (Hastings 10), Cent. Michigan 25 (Healy, Miller 6). Assists_W. Michigan 4 (Hastings, McMillan, Norman, Martin 1), Cent. Michigan 8 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 21, Cent. Michigan 18. A_1,700 (5,300).

