Cent. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 74

BOWLING GREEN (11-11)

Kulackovskis 2-4 0-0 5, Curtis 4-10 0-2 9, Mills 1-2 0-0 3, Diggs 3-8 0-0 8, Plowden 5-12 1-4 11, Gordon 7-11 7-9 24, Fulcher 3-4 0-0 7, Turner 2-7 0-1 5, O’Neal 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 8-16 74.

CENT. MICHIGAN (4-13)

Bissainthe 1-7 0-1 3, Pavrette 0-1 0-0 0, Healy 7-13 1-3 21, Miller 10-16 1-2 21, Taylor 3-7 8-10 15, Henderson 3-9 6-6 14, Webb 1-1 0-0 2, Hodgson 1-2 0-0 2, Jergens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 16-22 78.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 10-25 (Gordon 3-5, Diggs 2-7, Fulcher 1-1, Kulackovskis 1-1, Curtis 1-2, Mills 1-2, Turner 1-4, Plowden 0-3), Cent. Michigan 10-26 (Healy 6-11, Henderson 2-3, Taylor 1-4, Bissainthe 1-5, Jergens 0-1, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out_Plowden. Rebounds_Bowling Green 39 (Diggs 9), Cent. Michigan 26 (Bissainthe, Miller 7). Assists_Bowling Green 10 (Curtis 4), Cent. Michigan 15 (Miller 12). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 21, Cent. Michigan 15. A_1,274 (5,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.