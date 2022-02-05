Central Michigan faces Buffalo following Healy’s 23-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (10-8, 4-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-13, 4-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -11.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Cameron Healy scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 65-55 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 2-4 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 4-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is third in the MAC scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The Chippewas and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 10.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Chippewas. Ralph Bissainthe is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Jeenathan Williams is averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.