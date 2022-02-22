Chabot scores 2, including winner, Senators beat Wild 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thomas Chabot scored twice, including the game winner late in the third period, and also picked up an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Chabot was back after missing four games and hit a career milestone playing in his 300th game. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored, while Anton Forsberg stopped 40 shots.

Kevin Fiala, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for the Wild (31-14-3), who were playing the second of four games on a Canadian road trip. Cam Talbot made 30 saves. The game wrapped up a stretch of 10 games in 16 nights for the Senators (19-26-5).

Minnesota tied the game 3-3 in the opening minutes of the third as Merrill made the most of a giveaway, firing a wrist shot past Forsberg. But with just over five minutes remaining in regulation Chabot scored his second of the night.

The Wild outshot the Senators 17-8 in the second, but trailed 3-2 after giving up a late goal.

Trailing 2-0 to start the second, Fiala, coming off the bench, fired a shot from the hashmarks to open the scoring for the Wild. Fiala now has 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) over his last 19 games.

Spurgeon tied the game midway through the period with a shot from the slot, but with just under four minutes remaining Stutzle scored his 12th of the season to make it 3-2 for Ottawa. Stutzle has goals in three consecutive games.

The Senators couldn’t have asked for a better start as Chabot opened the scoring just two minutes in, beating Talbot with a shot short side.

Tkachuk made it 2-0 late in the period with a power-play goal, taking a Chabot pass off the back boards on the goal line and firing a shot past Talbot. It was the Senators’ first power-play goal in four games.

NOTES: Matt Murray was unavailable for the game as he and his wife welcomed a baby boy to their family. … Mats Zuccarello was a late scratch for the Wild.

Minnesota: At Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in third game of a four-game trip.

Ottawa: Host Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in the finale of a four-game homestand.

