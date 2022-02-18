Champagnie leads Saint John’s (NY) against Butler after 27-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 6-8 Big East)

New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Julian Champagnie scored 27 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 86-73 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Red Storm are 10-6 on their home court. Saint John’s (NY) is fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Champagnie paces the Red Storm with 6.6 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-9 against Big East opponents. Butler is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Red Storm won the last meeting 75-72 on Feb. 5. Champagnie scored 21 points points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is averaging 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Aaron Thompson is averaging eight points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

