Sports News

Champagnie scores 27 to carry St. John’s past Xavier 86-73

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:32 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 27 points and Tareq Coburn scored 13 points and St. John’s beat Xavier 86-73 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Wheeler added 11 points and eight rebounds and Montez Mathis scored 10 for St. John’s (14-11, 6-8 Big East Conference).

Jack Nunge had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers (17-8, 7-7). Paul Scruggs added 16 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News

