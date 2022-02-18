On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Champagnie scores 31 to carry St. John’s past Butler 91-57

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 8:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 31 points as St. John’s easily defeated Butler 91-57 on Friday night.

Aaron Wheeler had 16 points for St. John’s (15-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 13 points and 10 assists.

Jayden Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10).

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. St. John’s defeated Butler 75-72 on Feb. 5.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery