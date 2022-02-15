Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
All Times EST
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Tuesday, Feb. 15
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 0
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Manchester City (England) 5
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
RB Salzburg (Austria) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.
Chelsea (England) vs. Lille (France), 3 p.m.
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, March 8
Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, March 15
Ajax vs. Benfica, 4 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.
Juventus vs. Villarreal, 4 p.m.
Lille vs. Chelsea, 4 p.m.
