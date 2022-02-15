On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Champions League Glance

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 5:02 pm
(Home teams listed first)

All Times EST

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 15

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 0

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Manchester City (England) 5

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

RB Salzburg (Austria) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chelsea (England) vs. Lille (France), 3 p.m.

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, March 8

Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 15

Ajax vs. Benfica, 4 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Juventus vs. Villarreal, 4 p.m.

Lille vs. Chelsea, 4 p.m.

