Chandler leads South Alabama against Coastal Carolina after 22-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (17-8, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-11, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Jay Jay Chandler scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 70-51 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Chanticleers have gone 10-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 7-5 against conference opponents. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Chanticleers and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is averaging 14 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Vince Cole is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Kayo Goncalves averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Chandler is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

