Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chandler leads South Alabama against Coastal Carolina after 22-point game

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

South Alabama Jaguars (17-8, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-11, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Jay Jay Chandler scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 70-51 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Chanticleers have gone 10-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 7-5 against conference opponents. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Chanticleers and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is averaging 14 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Vince Cole is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Kayo Goncalves averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Chandler is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!