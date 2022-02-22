On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chargers hire Brendan Nugent as offensive line coach

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:44 pm
< a min read
      

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brendan Nugent has been hired as Los Angeles Chargers offensive line coach, replacing Frank Smith, who left the Chargers to become Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator.

Nugent had spent the previous seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He coached the offensive line last season after being the assistant line coach the previous four years. Saints quarterbacks have been sacked a league-low 131 times since 2017.

The Chargers’ blockers made huge strides last season in Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach. With four new starters, Los Angeles allowed 31 sacks, tied for sixth fewest in the league, and had a pair of Pro Bowl players in center Corey Linsley and rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Nugent is the Chargers’ fourth offensive line coach since 2019. Prior to joining New Orleans, he was with the Chicago Bears for two seasons (2013-14).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Los Angeles also announced Chris Gould has been hired as assistant special teams coach and the addition of Mike Hiestand as an offensive assistant. Both were with Denver last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!