Charleston Southern 97, Toccoa Falls 60

TOCCOA FALLS (0-3)

Hartenburg 3-7 0-1 6, Godfrey 0-1 1-2 1, Colmer 2-5 0-0 5, Colwell 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 3-12 4-6 10, Mitchell 4-11 2-2 12, Ware 3-3 0-0 8, Gilsdorf 2-7 0-0 6, McKenzie 1-2 0-0 2, Rankins 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Sanders 2-2 0-2 4, Rivers 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 22-66 8-15 60.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (5-18)

Clinton 3-5 4-6 10, Bowser 3-3 2-4 8, Buskey 6-13 0-0 17, Chavez 5-13 0-0 15, Harris 4-8 3-6 15, Kelly 3-4 2-2 8, Florence 0-1 0-2 0, Moore 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 1-6 0-0 3, Price 1-1 2-2 4, Hamrick 1-3 6-7 8, Shadders 1-1 0-0 3, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Schaafsma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 19-29 97.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 49-30. 3-Point Goals_Toccoa Falls 8-27 (Ware 2-2, Mitchell 2-5, Gilsdorf 2-6, Colmer 1-4, Colwell 1-4, Smith 0-1, Hartenburg 0-2, Rivers 0-3), Charleston Southern 18-45 (Buskey 5-12, Chavez 5-12, Harris 4-6, Moore 2-4, Shadders 1-1, Anderson 1-5, Florence 0-1, Davis 0-2, Hamrick 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Toccoa Falls 31 (Mitchell, Ware 5), Charleston Southern 46 (Buskey, Kelly 7). Assists_Toccoa Falls 12 (Colmer 3), Charleston Southern 24 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Toccoa Falls 22, Charleston Southern 11. A_371 (881).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.