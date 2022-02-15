Charleston Southern faces UNC Asheville after Harris’ 20-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-11, 6-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 82-65 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-9 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Hamrick averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 82-59 on Jan. 8. Drew Pember scored 24 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.9 points for the Buccaneers. Harris is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Tajion Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.