Charlotte 64, FIU 55

FIU (15-13)
Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Pinkney 4-5 0-0 8, Banks 2-3 0-0 4, Brewer 2-10 0-0 5, Lovett 5-15 1-1 14, Jones 3-10 1-2 7, Smart 2-4 1-2 6, Krivokapic 1-7 0-0 2, Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, Sanogo 2-3 0-0 4, Wilcox 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 3-5 55.
CHARLOTTE (15-12)
Khalifa 3-6 0-0 7, Butler 7-11 0-0 16, Threadgill 0-3 0-0 0, Trapp 2-6 3-4 7, Young 5-12 11-12 23, Braswell 2-6 0-0 6, Cannon 1-2 2-2 5, Vasic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 16-18 64.
Halftime_Charlotte 34-26. 3-Point Goals_FIU 6-28 (Lovett 3-9, Smart 1-2, Brown 1-3, Brewer 1-4, Banks 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Jones 0-3, Krivokapic 0-3), Charlotte 8-24 (Butler 2-4, Braswell 2-5, Young 2-5, Cannon 1-2, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 0-2, Trapp 0-4). Rebounds_FIU 32 (Lovett, Jones 6), Charlotte 32 (Trapp 7). Assists_FIU 13 (Brewer 4), Charlotte 14 (Trapp 4). Total Fouls_FIU 17, Charlotte 10. A_2,483 (9,105).
