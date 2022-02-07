Trending:
Charlotte 81, FIU 68

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 7:00 pm
CHARLOTTE (13-9)

Khalifa 0-3 0-0 0, Butler 6-8 2-3 14, Threadgill 8-10 3-3 21, Trapp 4-10 0-0 10, Young 6-13 3-3 17, Braswell 6-8 0-0 17, Francois 1-5 0-0 2, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Vasic 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 8-9 81.

FIU (13-11)

Brown 2-3 1-3 5, Pinkney 1-1 0-0 2, Banks 2-5 0-0 4, Brewer 4-10 0-0 9, Lovett 7-16 3-4 21, Jones 4-9 5-5 13, Krivokapic 1-4 2-2 5, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Sanogo 2-3 0-0 4, Wilcox 0-1 0-0 0, Parrish 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-0 0-0 0, Kelley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-14 68.

Halftime_Charlotte 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-27 (Braswell 5-7, Threadgill 2-3, Trapp 2-6, Young 2-7, Butler 0-1, Francois 0-1, Cannon 0-2), FIU 7-23 (Lovett 4-8, Hawkins 1-2, Krivokapic 1-3, Brewer 1-5, Banks 0-2, Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Charlotte 35 (Young 9), FIU 25 (Krivokapic 8). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Khalifa 8), FIU 9 (Brewer 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 15, FIU 10. A_1,364 (5,000).

