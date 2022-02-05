Charlotte 88, Marshall 64

MARSHALL (8-15)

Anochili-Killen 6-15 1-1 14, Beyers 1-7 0-0 3, Miladinovic 2-4 4-9 8, Early 2-5 2-2 7, Taylor 11-21 4-4 28, Braun 0-3 0-0 0, Toussaint 1-1 0-0 2, George 1-1 0-0 2, McKey 0-0 0-0 0, Dillon 0-1 0-0 0, Sarenac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 11-16 64.

CHARLOTTE (12-9)

Khalifa 5-8 4-4 16, Butler 2-5 1-1 5, Threadgill 5-8 0-0 12, Trapp 5-9 0-0 11, Young 8-14 4-4 24, Cannon 1-4 1-2 3, Braswell 6-7 0-0 16, Francois 0-4 0-0 0, Vasic 0-2 0-0 0, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Jallow 0-0 0-0 0, Bennett 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 32-61 11-13 88.

Halftime_Charlotte 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 5-27 (Taylor 2-8, Early 1-4, Beyers 1-5, Anochili-Killen 1-6, Dillon 0-1, Miladinovic 0-1, Braun 0-2), Charlotte 13-19 (Braswell 4-4, Young 4-6, Khalifa 2-2, Threadgill 2-3, Trapp 1-2, Cannon 0-1, Vasic 0-1). Rebounds_Marshall 23 (Anochili-Killen 8), Charlotte 33 (Young 7). Assists_Marshall 11 (Beyers 5), Charlotte 21 (Khalifa 10). Total Fouls_Marshall 10, Charlotte 14. A_3,451 (9,105).

