Charlotte takes on Marshall in conference matchup

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-14, 1-8 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (11-9, 4-4 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jahmir Young and the Charlotte 49ers host Taevion Kinsey and the Marshall Thundering Herd in C-USA play.

The 49ers have gone 8-2 in home games. Charlotte is sixth in C-USA with 13.7 assists per game led by Young averaging 3.8.

The Thundering Herd are 1-8 in C-USA play. Marshall is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The 49ers and Thundering Herd match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Austin Butler is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Kinsey is shooting 42.3% and averaging 20.2 points for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

