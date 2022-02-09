Chattanooga 65, W. Carolina 47

W. CAROLINA (9-17)
Petrakis 2-10 0-1 5, Bacote 1-7 1-2 4, M.Banks 2-9 0-0 5, Robinson 7-21 2-2 16, Harris 2-7 4-5 8, Gilmore 3-5 1-2 7, Price 0-2 0-0 0, Monroe 0-1 2-2 2, Halvorsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-62 10-14 47.
CHATTANOOGA (21-5)
Ayeni 3-6 0-0 6, D.Banks 3-7 0-0 9, Caldwell 1-5 2-2 5, Jean-Baptiste 5-16 2-2 14, M.Smith 5-13 5-6 16, Ledford 3-5 0-0 9, Diggs 1-3 4-6 6, Stricklen 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, A.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 13-16 65.
Halftime_Chattanooga 26-17. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 3-30 (Bacote 1-4, M.Banks 1-6, Petrakis 1-9, Gilmore 0-1, Price 0-1, Harris 0-3, Robinson 0-6), Chattanooga 10-32 (Ledford 3-4, D.Banks 3-5, Jean-Baptiste 2-9, Caldwell 1-4, M.Smith 1-7, Ayeni 0-1, Diggs 0-1, Stricklen 0-1). Fouled Out_Ayeni, Ledford. Rebounds_W. Carolina 34 (Harris 10), Chattanooga 36 (Ledford 7). Assists_W. Carolina 5 (Bacote 3), Chattanooga 12 (Caldwell, M.Smith 3). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 17, Chattanooga 20. A_3,128 (10,928).
