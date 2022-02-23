Trending:
Chattanooga 83, ETSU 77

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:41 pm
< a min read
      

CHATTANOOGA (23-7)

Ayeni 1-5 1-2 3, Banks 2-7 3-3 7, Hankton 2-7 2-2 7, Jean-Baptiste 3-8 1-2 8, M.Smith 8-12 2-4 20, Caldwell 2-4 1-2 7, Ledford 8-13 2-2 25, De Sousa 3-4 0-0 6, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 12-17 83.

ETSU (14-16)

T.Brewer 8-14 2-2 19, Seymour 0-2 1-2 1, L.Brewer 6-13 0-1 13, King 6-14 2-5 18, Sloan 4-10 2-2 11, Yasser 5-8 5-7 15. Totals 29-61 12-19 77.

Halftime_Chattanooga 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 13-29 (Ledford 7-10, Caldwell 2-3, M.Smith 2-4, Hankton 1-5, Jean-Baptiste 1-5, Ayeni 0-1, Banks 0-1), ETSU 7-21 (King 4-9, L.Brewer 1-4, T.Brewer 1-4, Sloan 1-4). Fouled Out_Jean-Baptiste, Yasser. Rebounds_Chattanooga 36 (M.Smith 9), ETSU 28 (T.Brewer, L.Brewer 8). Assists_Chattanooga 18 (Banks, Jean-Baptiste, Caldwell 4), ETSU 12 (Sloan 6). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 20, ETSU 15. A_4,610 (6,149).

