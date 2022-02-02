Chattanooga takes on Samford, aims for 4th straight road win

Chattanooga Mocs (18-4, 8-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-8, 3-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Mocs play Samford.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Samford is second in the SoCon with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 2.8.

The Mocs are 8-1 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Mocs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

Malachi Smith is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

